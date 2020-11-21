ADVERTISEMENT

The Osun State Government says it was not cheated in the cancellation of the joint ownership of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, as announced by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The state’s commissioner for information, Funke Egbemode, in a statement on Saturday, assured indigenes of the state that the dissolution was not skewed against Osun.

The NUC on Friday announced that the ownership of the university has been transferred to the Oyo State Government, while the university’s College of Health in Osogbo has been handed over to the Osun government.

The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Abubakar Rasheed, made the announcement at a press briefing in Abuja.

Reacting, Mrs Egbemode in her statement said no worker from Osun at either the College of Health Sciences or LAUTECH would lose their job as a result of the new ownership arrangement.

“There will be no intimidation or discrimination against them in the discharge of their duties. The agreement states that indigenes of Oyo and Osun State working in either of the two entities will retain all their rights and obligations stipulated in their letters of engagements, therefore the State Government of Osun wishes to inform citizens that there is no need to fret about the dissolution, as all workers of Osun extraction are assured of the security of their jobs.

READ ALSO:

“Osun Students will also not be subjected to fees or admission differentials. They will pay the same tuition fees as their Oyo counterparts.

“The agreement ceded the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital and all its assets to Osun. Therefore, all landed properties and movable assets located at the College of Health Sciences in Osogbo, including Mercyland Hospital and Ilie are now properties of the State of Osun.

“LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, which is an independent organisation, has not been affected by this dissolution, and will therefore continue to render necessary services to our people.

“Citizens are therefore advised to continue to cooperate with the government to develop our institutions,” her statement read.

LAUTECH was established in 1990 by the old Oyo State Government with the main campus located in Ogbomoso and the teaching hospital in Osogbo.

When Osun State was carved out of the old Oyo State in 1991, both states became joint owners of the institution.

Meanwhile, the two states were said to have mutually agreed on the dissolution of the joint ownership structure following mediation by the NUC.

This was to resolve the many crises that arose from the ownership structure, such as irregular payments of workers salaries.