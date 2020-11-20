ADVERTISEMENT

The management of Ekiti State University in Ado Ekiti has ordered its 100-level students, pre-degree and the diploma students to resume on Monday.

The spokesperson of the school, Bode Olofinmuagun, made the announcement in a statement seen by PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

Mr Olofinmuagun also confirmed the development to our correspondent in a telephone interview.

The school said all newly admitted students for the 2019/2020 academic session should resume for academic activities on Monday.

“The pre-degree, diploma and 100 level students of the university are expected to be on campus as from Monday, 23rd November, 2020. The students are expected complete their registration exercise and resume for other academic activities”

“The Vice Chancellor, Professor Edward Olanipekun has assured parents, guardians and all the returning students of adequate COVID-19 precautions and protocols which have been put in place by the university management.”

“All returning students are hereby advised to take personal COVID-19 precautions by ensuring that they have their face masks and hand sanitizers with them at all times on campus”, the statement read.

The resumption comes amidst a nationwide strike by university lecturers, ASUU.

ASUU has been on strike since March over the federal government’s insistence on using the payment platform, IPPIS, to pay the salaries and allowances of university lecturers.

The academic staff also accused the federal government of not abiding by agreements both sides signed a few years ago.

ASUU and the federal government held another meeting on Friday during which the government agreed to some of ASUU’s demands.