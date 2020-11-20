Maimunat Mufutau, the wife of the former Head of Department of Electrical and Electronics at the D.S. Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Itori in Ogun State, has said that she learnt of her husband’s murder on social media.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Waliu Mufutau, who was until his death the Head of Department of Electrical and Electronics at D.S. Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic in Ogun State, was killed by assailants on Tuesday outside the institution.

Our correspondent gathered that Mr Mufutau, an alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, was shot by his assailants.

Mr Mufutau, an indigene of Saki West Local Government Area in Oyo State, was killed at the age of 35.

Efforts to save his life were unsuccessful as he was confirmed dead at the General Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta, the state capital.

The spokesperson of the institution, Yinka Adegbite, had earlier confirmed the incident.

Mr Adegbite told PREMIUM TIMES that the Ogun State Police Command had properly been briefed and they have begun investigations into the killing.

“We heard Mr Waliu was shot by some gunmen while coming out from the campus. He was shot repeatedly before they zoomed off.

“We immediately took necessary steps, alongside the police, by taking him to the State Hospital, Ijaye. Unfortunately, he was confirmed dead at the hospital.

“Police are well briefed and they are left to do their investigations for credible findings.

“We have left the police to do their job. They will do the investigation and they will come out with their findings.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, also confirmed the incident.

Mr Oyeyemi said he is convinced that it was an assassination case.

“The aim was to kill him because they trailed (him) to Itori. The Commissioner of Police has ordered an investigation into the incident and we will brief the public with our findings.”

I saw pictures on social media – Wife

Meanwhile, the wife of the slain lecturer, Maimunat Mufutau, has said that she was surprised to see pictures of her murdered husband on social media.

Mrs Mufutau called on the police and management of the institution, to urgently unravel those behind the murder of her husband.

While speaking on Thursday, she described the incident as shocking.

Mrs Mufutau, who narrated how she was anxious to see her husband after they departed on Monday, said that her husband sent N2,000 to her when she requested for money the day he was assassinated.

She noted that they departed on Monday, but was surprised that she could not see her husband alive again.

“My husband told me that he was coming and I did not see him again but I later saw his pictures and how he was shot dead on social media.

“He dropped me off at work on Monday night because I was on night shift and that was the day I saw him last.

“On Tuesday I did not see him, he took care of the children and also to school. I called him around 2:00 p.m that we needed some money and he sent N2,000. That was the last communication we had.

“Around 6:00pm, I called him, his phone was ringing but he did not pick.

“I left for work but when I got to the office I started receiving calls from people telling me that they just wanted to greet me but I did not suspect anything.

“I didn’t even know that they were aware that my husband was dead.”

Oke-Ogun youths demand justice

One of the youth forums in Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State has called on the security agencies to unravel those behind the killing of their kinsman.

Alliance for Oke-Ogun Development, a youth-based organisation in the zone, demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the slain lecturer.

The group’s coordinator, Fasasi Abiodun, in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday called on security agencies not to allow the matter to be swept under the carpet.

Mr Abiodun described the deceased as someone who had a positive impact in the lives of many of his people.

“We mourn this loss of a notable youth from Oke-Ogun who, despite his young age, contributed to the progress of the society as a scholar; he will be surely missed.

“He had a great impact on the lives of hundreds of his students, friends, family and relatives before his death.”

He was shot just outside the polytechnic.