A 35-year-old car dealer, Lawal Akinola, was, on Wednesday, arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, over alleged N2 million fraud.

Mr Akinola, who resides in Alagbado area of Lagos, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, and obtaining money under false pretenses, to which he, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 19, at Olufemi Olono Close, Ayebusi, Alagbado area of Lagos.

Mr Ajayi, an assistant superintendent of police, said that the defendant collected N2 million from the complainant, Abdulrahman Rilwan, on the pretext of purchasing a Toyota Corolla 2013 model for him within a month.

The prosecutor said that the defendant, however, converted the money to his personal use.

According to her, the offences contravene Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for stealing.

The magistrate, A. O. Ajibade, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Mrs Ajibade adjourned the case till December 14, for mention.