The students of Ogun State Institute of Technology (OGITECH) Igbesa, have shut down the institution to protest the death of one of their colleagues, Yussuf Maleek, who died reportedly due to the poor healthcare system in the institution.

Mr Maleek, an ND1 student of Computer Engineering department, was knocked down by a motorcycle while crossing the road in front of the school on November 3.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the motorcyclist was riding on the wrong lane when the incident occurred.

Mr Maleek, however, reportedly could not be attended to at the institution’s health centre due to its poor facilities, which necessitated his transfer to the State Hospital in Ota.

“Yusuf eventually died before we got to Ota. Of course, he would have survived the incident if the polytechnic’s health care facilities are in good shape and well equipped.

“This is not the first time such will be happening. We have an institution without health facilities and good health workers,” a friend of the deceased who did not want his name in print said.

The death has since triggered daily protests with students demanding better welfare conditions in the institutions. In one of the protests witnessed by our correspondent, students were seen with placards with various inscriptions such as “Enough is Enough”, “Students’ lives matter”, among others.

The students’ union president, Eniola Ogunleye, said the school must be ready to upgrade the health centre, to ensure the safety of students.

Another student, Iyiola Aboderin, who is studying Mass Communication in the school, said that “the only drug you can find at the health centre is paracetamol regardless of the nature of your sickness. There are no drugs to cater for the needs of sick persons.”

“Long before now, we have requested for speed bumps in front of the school but no response. It is sardonic that they allow us to lose our colleague. Even a proper first aid kit, If everything was in place, I don’t think the student would have died.”

School speaks

The institution’s rector, Olanike Akinkurolere, did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES’ calls and text messages.

But in a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the school said its officials were proactive when they heard about late Maleek’s accident. The post did not address the issues of poor facilities at the health centre.

“The Institute’s matron on getting the information, got the immediate go-ahead of the Institute’s management to transfer him from the external clinic to the State Hospital, Ota.

“Not only did the institute facilitate the immediate transfer, he was accompanied by four members of staff, including a medical staff from the institute’s clinic and two of his friends.”

“Unfortunately, Yussuf Maleek gave up the ghost despite further attempts to save his life at the State Hospital, Ota. The management takes the safety and security of every student seriously and this event is a sad and regrettable one.”

“No one should lose a child let alone this way. We commiserate with the family of Yussuf Maleek, who we have maintained contact with since when this loss occurred.”