The police in Lagos on Sunday said they arrested 720 suspects in several black spots and hideouts in the state as part of efforts to curb crime.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, said in a statement that the police command carried out ‘raids’ on Sunday and arrested the suspects in 14 area commands. Weapons, charms, and harmful substances were also recovered from the suspects, he said.

Mr Adejobi said the Lagos police command has re-launched its anti-crime strategies to curb crime and criminality across the state and this will enable it to solidify the security architecture of the state.

“The command today, Sunday 15th November 2020, at about 7am, carried out raids simultaneously on identified black spots, reasonably believed to be harbouring criminals and hoodlums, across the fourteen (14) Area Commands in Lagos State.

“In the swift operations, police operatives of the command arrested seven hundred and twenty (720) suspects with incriminating items including locally-made guns and life cartridges, charms, weed suspected to be Indian hemp, substances suspected to be cocaine, and some items suspected to have been looted from various shopping outlets within the state during the recent Endsars violence,” the police said.

Many areas in Lagos, such as Ketu, Ikorodu, Ajah, and Mile 12 have experienced unrest in the past few weeks, with several reports of cult clash and hoodlum attacks in the neighborhood.

Hoodlums, who have several hideouts in the state, have had their free time following the absence of police in many areas after the #EndSARS protests. They loot shops, steal from motorists and passengers in traffic, and carry out other criminal activities, unchecked by the police.

Following the reports of criminal activities, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, directed police officers to move against lawlessness and criminality in Lagos.

He affirmed the zeal of the command to sustain the operations, even, beyond the yuletide season.

The police spokesperson said the commissioner has matched his actions with words as officers embarked on raids on Sunday and arrested 720 suspects.

The commissioner directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, to commence discreet investigation on the arrested suspects for immediate prosecution, the police spokesperson said.

Also, several items looted by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protests were recovered during the raids, he said.

The police chief urged business owners whose items were looted during the recent #EndSARS protests to come for claims of their items with proof of ownership, while assuring residents of the state of safety during and after the Yuletide season.