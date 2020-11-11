The Governing Council of the College of Education, Lanlate in Oyo State, on Tuesday, suspended the provost of the institution, Joseph Adeagbo, and the Dean of Students Affairs, S. A. Akinteye, over allegations by students.

The council also shut down the school with effect from Wednesday, following a students’ protest. It also set up two panels to look into the students’ complaints..

The college is one of the six tertiary institutions owned by the Oyo State Government.

The suspension of the two principal officers followed numerous allegations by the students against the management of the school.

During a protest on Monday, the students had called for the resignation of the two officials.

The President of the Students Union Government (SUG) of the college, Muhammed Olaitan, during the protest accused the Dean of Students Affair of sexual harassment of female students.

The students also decried their school fees as exorbitant.

Mr Olaitan, in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES, also said that the bushy environment of the school was exposing the students to attacks by dangerous animals.

“Our college has been in existence for more than fifteen years, but,it has been badly managed in the greater part of these years.

“Despite charging an outrageous sum of Three Thousand Naira (#3,000) cumulatively, the management has refused to issue any form of identification to students, exposing us to harassment and denying us scholarships opportunities.

“In the twenty-first century, students are unable to check their results online and print course forms despite paying for this every semester.

“We are required to pay Eight Thousand Naira (#8,000) in 100 level, and Three Thousand Naira in 200 and 300 level each, yet no noticeable development can be seen.

“The school environment is bushy and unkempt with dangerous animal attacking students during lectures.

“The Dean of Student Affairs who is expected to act as a father takes pleasure in having sexual relationships with female students and threatening to withhold student’s results,” my Olaitan said in the statement addressed to the students.

The DSA

Suspension, replacements

Following the protest, the council in a statement by the spokesperson of the institution, Adeniyi Jolaoso, announced the suspension of the two officials and their replacements.

“The Governing Council at its emergency meeting held on Tuesday 10th November resolved as follows:

“Council appreciates the concerns of the students and as promised would attend to their complaints.

“Against the background of the issues and complaints registered by the students, the staff and the community, two investigative panels to look into the complaints have been put in place and all staff and students are to cooperate with the panels.

“Council has appointed Mr Falade as the Acting Provost and Mr Ogundele as the Director of Students Affairs with immediate effect.

“To allow the panels to work and to allow for resolution of some of the problems, the college will be shut down with effect from Wednesday 11th November 2020.”