The surge in the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in Ondo State is creating new worries within the circles of the state government, with a record of 33 infections in the last 10 days.

Two persons have also died from the infection, within the stated period.

Although officials of the COVID-19 task force in the state say they are doing their best to stem the tide, the manner in which residents disregard existing COVID-19 protocols is another cause for worries.

According to NCDC records, Ondo State had 1,667 confirmed cases as of Week 44 (which ended on October 31, 2020) with an incident of 37 deaths.

By November 9, the figures had risen to 1,700, with the fatality record of 39.

Currently, there are 76 persons still on admission receiving treatment, while a total of 1,585 had been treated and discharged.

The state’s epidemiologist, Stephen Fagbemi, told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, that the cases were pouring in from the different senatorial zones of the state, but the state’s COVID-19 team was up to the task to deal with the situation.

“There is upsurge all over the world in this second wave of the pandemic, and as long as Ondo State is part of the world, we will also have a similar experience,” he said.

“The cases are coming in from everywhere, but we are doing our best to see it is brought under control.”

He lamented that in spite of the fact that the COVID-19 protocols were in place, in addition to the advocacy efforts, people are still failing to follow the guidelines.

Mr Fagbemi hoped that reason would prevail and the situation would not result in another lock down.

PREMIUM TIMES has observed that although the guidelines are expected to be in place, such as the use of face masks and hand sanitization, there is little or no enforcement in the face of the general flouting of the guidelines.

The state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, had directed the reopening of schools, religious and social gatherings on the condition of adherence to the protocols guiding the prevention of the disease.

The current national figure for confirmed cases of the disease stands at 64,184. Of these, 2,957 cases are still active, 60,069 have been discharged, while 1,158 have died.