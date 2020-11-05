ADVERTISEMENT

The Oando fuel tank farm at Ijora area of Lagos has been engulfed with fire.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the Federal Fire service and other agencies are at the scene combating the fire.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained at the time of this report.

Ibrahim Farinloye, the Acting Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said all staff at the facility were evacuated.

All appropriate agencies are on ground to curtail the fire.

Oando is an indigenous oil and gas company with a reported production output of 43,000 barrels per day of oil equivalent.

Details later…..