Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has reassured the three state-owned universities of sustenance, despite the financial challenges confronting the state.

Mr Akeredolu gave the assurance on Wednesday in Akure during a courtesy visit by the management of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba, Akoko (AAUA).

The governor, who said the burden of the three universities was draining the resources of the state, explained that his administration would continue to do its best to sustain them in line with the desire of the people.

‘’Running three universities is not child’s play. We are going through some trying times, particularly financial,” he said.

According to Mr Akeredolu, it is unfortunate that the accreditation of courses will take place in the three universities at the same period in November.

“Adekunle Ajasin University, being the flagship of the institutions, will not be abandoned. We are facing a lot of challenges but the accreditation cannot wait.

“It is not what we can postpone, we will do our best and see what we can do and make sure that we, at least get something for the university to scale through this exercise,” the governor assured.

Earlier, Olugbenga Ige, Acting Vice Chancellor (VC), AAUA, said the re-election of Mr Akeredolu was consequent upon the sound leadership brought to bear on the people of the state.

‘’We want to rejoice with you as a critical stakeholder in the educational sector of Ondo State.

‘’Your impactful leadership has touched all spheres of the people’s life, and that is why the people re-elected you as the governor of Ondo State,” he said.

The acting VC, who used the opportunity to seek the continued support of the governor, assured of the unrelenting commitment of the institution to the propagation of academic excellence.