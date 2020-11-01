ADVERTISEMENT

The Ogun State Government said the state’s civil servants have started receiving new minimum wage salary increase with the first payment effected in the October salary

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Abdulwaheed Odusile, made this known, adding that it was a good thing that the governor has promised the labour union that he would pay and this is another promise made and promise kept.

“The government of Prince Dapo Abiodun will always take the welfare of workers seriously, just as it is committed to the welfare of all residents and indigenes of the state,” the commissioner emphasised.

Mr Odusile, thereafter, enjoined workers to be up and doing and dedicated to their work so that “we can have the Ogun State of our dreams”.

The Chairperson, Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Ogun State Chapter, Emmanuel Bankole, said the payment of new minimum wage is commendable and is a welcome development. He expressed appreciation to the government for fulfilling its promise to the workers in the state.

Mr Bankole added that it is workers’ hope that this development will open a new vista of collaboration, trust and understanding between government and labour in the state while reassuring the governor of the unalloyed loyalty and support of workers to his administration.

“No doubt, the payment of new minimum wage to civil and public servants will greatly motivate the workers for enhanced productivity and efficiency”, the labour leader stated disclosed.

Some workers, while speaking on the development, expressed their happiness for the payment of the minimum wage, saying this was a welcome development.

An official of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Oluwafemi Odukalu, in his remarks, said, “to be honest I was expecting something close to that increment but when I saw the actual amount added, I was overwhelmed because i didn’t expect that much” thanking the Governor for fulfilling the promise.

Similarly, on her part, Oluwatosin Owotomo of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology appreciated the governor for keeping the promise made and for not paying lip service to the welfare of workers.

Ogun thus joins a growing list of states that have agreed to pay the N30,000 minimum wage agreed between the federal government and labour unions last year. Other states that have commenced the payment include Lagos and Kaduna.