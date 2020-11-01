ADVERTISEMENT

The Ekiti State Government has lifted the curfew imposed on the state with effect from 6 a.m. on Sunday, November 1.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the Ekiti State government declared a 24-hour curfew in the state on October 20.

The government said the #EndSARS protest against police brutality had been hijacked by hoodlums.

The government disclosed the continuation of the curfew in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji.

This newspaper also reported that the state government extended the 24-hour (round-the-clock) curfew till further notice.

According to a statement made available to journalists on Saturday, the State Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Akin Omole, explained that the decision to lift the curfew was taken after an assessment of the security situation and the restoration of relative peace in the state.

The commissioner added that the state governor, Kayode Fayemi, also approved the lifting of the restrictions placed on religious gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic #COVID19 with effect from the same date, November 1, 2020.

Stressing that churches and mosques are now free to open for worship without restrictions, Mr Omole, however, emphasised the need for worshippers to continue adhering to the COVID-19 protocol, adding that they must wear face-masks, maintain social distancing and properly wash their hands or sanitize their hands before joining their respective congregations.

He also stressed the need for residents in the state to be law-abiding, vigilant and promptly report suspicious movement to relevant authorities, assuring that Ekiti State Government would leave no stone unturned towards ensuring the safety of lives & property of the people in the state.