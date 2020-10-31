ADVERTISEMENT

The governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has approved the new minimum wage of N30,000 for workers in the state.

Mr Oyetola, who disclosed this in a statement made in Osogbo on Friday, also lifted the embargo on annual salary increment, promotion and conversion.

The governor also revealed the development on his official Twitter handle late Friday evening.

This is coming a year after the government and labour unions agreed on consequential adjustments in salaries that must be implemented across board in line with the new minimum wage law.

Before now, Borno, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Lagos, Ondo, Sokoto, Yobe states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had announced the payment of the minimum wage.

With this development, Osun is leaving the league of states that are yet to start the payments. The states include Benue, Cross River, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Ogun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Taraba and Zamfara.

In his tweets, Mr Oyetola said the implementation of the new minimum wage for Osun workers will commence on November 1, 2020.

“This follows the perusal of the recommendations of Govt./Labour Committee that we set up to work out the modalities for resolving all workers’ welfare-related issues.

“Additionally, we’ve lifted the ban on Annual Salary Increment which was done in 2012. Embargo on promotions and conversions is also lifted with immediate effect. This is in fulfilment our administration’s pledge to give the welfare of our workers the deserved attention.

“I appreciate Labour Leaders & the entire workforce in Osun, who are our allies in the race to deliver stellar services to our people, for their selflessness, understanding, perseverance and love for the State.”

“You’re the reason why, in spite of the economic storms, Osun still remains strong and outstanding in the comity of States. We all know that Osun is passing through the valley of economic challenges and we’ve proved every inch of the way that we’re stronger than the storm.”

“I therefore appeal to our workers to reciprocate our gestures by ensuring increased productivity and efficient service delivery,” he said.