Osun and Ondo state governments have asked public and private schools to resume from Monday, November 2.

The announcements came hours after PREMIUM TIMES reported the decision of Lagos State Government to reopen schools on the same day.

Schools in Southwest states were shut last week following violence that marred the #EndSARS protests and the hijack of the protests by hoodlums.

Two students had lost their lives in the protest in Ondo State last week Wednesday.

The violence forced state governments in the region to call a 24 hours curfew as part of the efforts to stop the looting of public and private properties by hoodlums. Although Oyo State did not announce a curfew, the state government had also asked students to stay at home until last Monday.

In her statement on Monday, Folasade Adefisayo, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, had prayed that there would be no more disruptions in the academic calendar in 2020.

“We recommend that when schools resume on Monday, teaching and learning should continue unhindered till the end of the term.”

For Osun State, reopening of schools on Monday will help to conclude the extended third term of the 2019/2020 academic session within one week, Kehinde Olaniyan, the Coordinating Director of Osun State Ministry of Education said in a statement.

“Consequent upon the extension approval, the current term will no longer end on October 30, 2020, but will now be terminated on November 6, 2020,” the statement read.

Femi Agagu, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology in Ondo, in a statement said “Mr Governor has directed that all schools should resume on Monday November 2, 2020 now that the state has become peaceful. Parents and the public are to note this directive and all schools are to comply.”