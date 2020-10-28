Pleased with the drop in the rate of COVID-19 infections in Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun has announced the full reopening of the economy of the state.

Mr Abiodun said that all hotels, viewing centres, marquees, event centres, suites, guest houses, motels, and establishments providing accommodation, for tourists or entertainment, restaurants, fast food eateries, lounges, bars, and cinemas in the state can now re-open for business.

He further directed that schools, markets and religious centres in the state can also revert to their regular programme of activities as obtained before the lockdown occasioned by the dreaded virus.

According to a statement signed by the governor’s chief press secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Wednesday, he said the hospitality establishments are to scrupulously adhere to the laid down guidelines in order to keep up with the protocols aimed at further flattening the curve of COVID-19.

“Government is aware of the excruciating implications of COVID-19 lockdown but we have emplaced measures and improved on testing to stem the tide. Empirical field research indicates that we have managed to stem community spread and treatment of the virus very well.

“We are convinced that opening of schools and entertainment centres would not harm our people. We would continue to monitor the development,” Mr Abiodun said.

While reinstating the need to rebuild the economy, the state government maintained that it was irrevocably committed to the successful implementation of the ‘Building our Future Together’ agenda and as such would do everything possible to ensure that the people have increased prosperity that would place the state on a sound footing towards continued development.

The statement said that the government would not hesitate to re-enforce a selective lockdown, should there be any flagrant disobedience to the COVID-19 protocols.

The conditions set for the reopening of the entertainment centres are, observance of temperature checks at all entry points, compulsory use of face masks within the premises/facilities, and maintenance of two-metre social distancing by marking the floor to guide their customers on physical distancing.

Others are owners of business premises are required to offer only 50 percent of their space capacity to guests, maintenance of physical distancing with a maximum of four persons per table, while buffet services are not allowed, and prior to holding any event, licence and safety clearance must be obtained from the government.

Also, operations of all cinemas must not exceed 10 p.m.

The statement added that all centres are to provide noise-proof equipment in the various facilities to ensure that they do not disturb the serenity of the neighbourhoods where they operate.

While calling on owners of these facilities to cooperate with the state government, Governor Abiodun warned that facilities that defy these guidelines would be sanctioned.

“Let me say that our task force is already on the ground and is moving about to ensure compliance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And, if perchance we discover that any of our centres is not complying or adhering to the laid down protocols, we will not hesitate to close down the centre,” he warned.

Violation of these conditions, the statement concluded, would attract severe sanctions including, but not limited to fine and closure of premises.