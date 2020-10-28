ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has cancelled midterm holidays for schools in the state.

Mr Makinde said that he cancelled the holidays for public and private schools in the state on Wednesday.

The governor said that he gave the order because of the various disturbances that have affected the state, plus the limited contact hours that students have had because of the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The governor gave the order through his commissioner for education, science and technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye.

Mr Olaleye, who spoke on behalf of Mr Makinde, announced the cancellation in a statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES.

He said that the decision for cancellation was reached at an education stakeholders meeting.

He said that the meeting was held on Wednesday, October 28. 2020.

“Kindly note that in line with the resolve of all stakeholders at a meeting held on 28th October, 2020, the mid-term for the first term of the current academic session has been cancelled.

“Please note that the decision was taken in consideration of several disturbances and limited contact hours that have been experienced in the term with consideration for the interest of the students and pupils.

“I wish to appreciate all stakeholders for your kind understanding and support.”