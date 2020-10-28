ADVERTISEMENT

At least 87 suspects have been arrested by the police over the looting of public and private properties in Osun State during the #EndSARS protest.

The deputy commissioner of police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department in the state, Adebola Hamzat, said the arrest is part of efforts to recover the looted items.

He disclosed this while parading the suspects on Tuesday whom he said would be charged to court as soon as possible.

Mr Hamzat told journalists that stolen items were being dropped on the streets across the state by the looters.

He urged the others to return the materials in their possession as the 72-hour ultimatum given by Governor Gboyega Oyetola for such lapses on Wednesday.

“After the expiration of the ultimatum, anyone found with the looted items would be arrested and charged with armed robbery, conspiracy, brigandage, murder, housebreaking, stealing, receiving stolen property, and other sundry offenses”, he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how many stores and warehouses were looted in Osun last weekend by hoodlums in search of COVID-19 relief items.