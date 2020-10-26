Two groups representing herdsmen in Oyo State have appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde to quickly come to their aid over alleged incessant killing of their members.

The groups also said that they have lost several cows worth millions of naira due to alleged poisoning of water sources and feeds along cattle routes in the state.

The groups said in a statement jointly signed by Saliu Kadri, National Chairman of Jamu Nati Fulbe Association of Nigeria who is also the Seriki Fulani of Oyo State; and Ibrahim Saliu, State Chairman, Miyetti Allah Kautel Hore Fulani Socio-Cultural Association.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the groups also copied the police commissioner in Oyo State, Nwachukwu Nwonwu.

Mr Kadiri said that no fewer than 10 of their members and several cows have been killed in the last three months in different parts of the state.

“We hereby use this opportunity to inform the governor, Commissioner of Police and the general public of frequent and unprovoked killing of our members and cows across the state.

“This is particularly necessary at this stage as there is a limit to human patience.

“We, as an association, have always been holding meetings to educate our members on the need to be law-abiding,” he said.

The Seriki Fulani said that the incident occurred mostly in Saki, Ijio, Ogbomoso, Iresaadu, Iganna, Ado-Awaye and Igboora.

Mr Kadiri accused some farmers of putting poisonous substances on the grazing routes and rivers, thereby causing the death of herders and their cows who drink from the rivers.

He said that the associations might not be able to restrain their members if the unprovoked killings continue.

“We hereby call on the government and progressive stakeholders in the state to come to our aid to prevent further killings of our members who are law-abiding citizens,” Mr Kadiri said. (NAN)

