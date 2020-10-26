ADVERTISEMENT

The University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, says it has beefed up security, following a threat of attack on the teaching hospital by hoodlums.

UCH spokesperson, Toye Akinrinlola, said in a statement that the Federal Ministry of Health had alerted all teaching hospitals, federal medical centres, specialist hospitals and other tertiary hospitals in Nigeria of the plans to attack them.

He, however, assured staff, students and other members of the UCH community that adequate measures had been put in place by security agencies to forestall such planned attacks on the government-owned hospitals.

“Consequently, the Ministers in the Ministry have directed all CMDs and MDs to beef up security around their facilities.

“We at UCH have taken bold steps to ensure the safety of lives and property within the hospital. Very early this morning, the CMD, Prof. Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo, called Gov. Seyi Makinde to brief him on the development.

‘The governor assured the CMD that adequate security measures will be put in place to protect the UCH and other health institutions in the state.

“Also, the CMD has called on the heads of all security agencies to provide security support to UCH, and to which we have received positive responses.

“The CMD, therefore, wishes to assure the staff, students and patients in the hospital that they are safe, as well as their property,” Mr Akinrinlola said. (NAN)