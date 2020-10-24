The Osun State Government has responded to the looting that has continued in the state by imposing an indefinite curfew.

The governor, Gboyega Oyetola, who announced this in a broadcast said the curfew will start from 3 p.m. on Saturday.

He said the curfew was necessary to curb the looting of warehouses across Osun.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that thieves looted a warehouse in Ede and Ilesha on Friday. There was also violence in Ile Ife and Osogbo over the looting of COVID-19 food aid warehouses.

Earlier Saturday, hoodlums looted the Iwo Local Government Secretariat and an office of the former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuff.

In reaction to this, Mr Oyetola said the government noted with huge disappointment, the abuse of the suspension, a day ago, of the 24-hour curfew, earlier declared in the State.

“It is unfortunate that hoodlums and criminals have taken advantage of government’s action to wantonly loot government and private property, including private business premises and homes in several parts of the State this morning. This is unacceptable and it stands condemned,” he said.

“After an Emergency Security Meeting this afternoon, where the whole situation was reviewed and assessed, we came to the inevitable conclusion to declare a curfew. Consequently, I hereby declare a 24-hour curfew across the whole State with immediate effect.

“This inevitable conclusion was reached to avert the continuation of this irresponsible act, especially now that the genuine protesters have suspended their protest earlier today.

“My fellow citizens, the declaration of a 24-hour curfew, which will be indefinite until further notice, is to prevent the current state of anarchy from degenerating into large-scale breakdown of law and order.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there shall be no vehicular (including Okada) or human movement during this period. Only those on essential duties will be permitted to move around. These persons too must carry with them proper identification to allow access.

“Violators of the curfew rules shall be prosecuted in line with the extant laws of the State. I enjoin all our citizens and residents to return home and remain in their homes until further notice.”