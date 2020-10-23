Some angry youth late on Thursday invaded the Iseyin police station and also vandalised the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) office and Bank of Agriculture (BOA) in the town.

PREMIUM TIMES had yesterday reported how some youth in Iseyin town in Oke- Ogun in Oyo State invaded Iseyin police station, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) base and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) office in Iseyin.

The youth who were protesting against police brutality carted away some property in the three government facilities.

The invasion of the three offices happened just as the EndSARS protest entered two weeks.

More attacks

The hoodlums on Thursday later went to the Nigeria Immigration Service office and the Bank of Agriculture in town where they vandalised some property.

Three police stations in Ibadan, the state capital were also vandalised. An operational vehicle belonging to NIS was also vandalised.

A resident of Iseyin said the hoodlums stormed the Immigration office and Bank of Agriculture after they had destroyed the police station, Customs base and the NSCDC office on Thursday.

“Yes. Five facilities were vandalised. They burnt the police station. They went to vandalise Customs base and NSCDC office. They later went to Immigration office and vandalised it. They went to vandalise Bank of Agriculture,” the resident said, declining to be mentioned.

The chairman, Caretaker committee in Iseyin Local Government Area, Mufutau Abilawo, when contacted on Friday, also confirmed the incidents.

“They later went to Immigration office and Bank of Agriculture. They went there to vandalise property there,” he said. “They burnt the police station. They vandalise Customs base and NSCDC office.”

Damaged operational vehicle belonged to Immigration Service Customs operational vehicle damaged A vehicle at the police station that was burnt.

The Public Relations Officer of NIS in Oyo State, Olufemi Adetunji, when contacted confirmed the attacks.

“It happened. But we have not gotten the details. Our officers there are yet to come to the command. They told us that it happened but, there is no casualty. We don’t have details now. No casualty,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.

Four police stations vandalised- Official

Meanwhile, the Oyo police command has said four police stations in the state were vandalised.

The police spokesman, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said this when PREMIUM TIMES reached out on Friday.

Mr Fadeyi said the four were vandalised on Thursday.