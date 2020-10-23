The Lagos State Government has released the names of police officers facing prosecution for various criminal offences in the state.

The release follows the call for the prosecution of erring officers by #EndSARS protesters.

Youth across Nigeria through the #EndSARS protests have called on the federal and state governments to prosecute police officers who are guilty of extrajudicial killings and other criminal offences.

Several state governments, including Lagos, have set up judicial panels to investigate cases of police brutality and recommend the prosecution of officers found guilty.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Governor, inaugurated the state’s eight-member panel on Monday to oversee all matters pertaining to police brutality in the state, while awaiting two representatives from the youth to join the panel.

Reinforcing the commitment of the state to prosecute officers who are guilty of criminal offences, Mr Sanwo-Olu has now released a list of cases in the state’s courts involving police officers.

“Today seems like a good day to get on to the work of rebuilding Lagos and ending police brutality.

To show our commitment to the latter, here is a list of ongoing prosecution of police officers for offences related to the violation of human rights in Lagos,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

See the list of the officers facing criminal prosecution in the state;

1. State of Lagos v. 1. Insp. Surulere Irede 2. Sgt. Sunday Ogunyemi 3. Corp. Hezekiah Babatunde – Manslaughter. Adjourned to 13/11/2020. Justice Ogunsanya

2. The State of Lagos v. Ogunyemi Olalekan – Murder. Adjourned to 5/11/2020. Hon Justice Coker.

3. State of Lagos v. Sgt. Gbanwuan Isaac – Grievous Bodily Harm. Set for arraignment. Justice Sholadoye.

4. State of Lagos v. Aminu Joseph – Murder. Adjournment date to be announced. Hon Justice Nicole Clay.

5. State of Lagos v. Sgt. Alechenu Benedict – Armed Robbery. Arraigned. Hon Justice Coker.

6. State of Lagos v. Sgt. Adebayo Abdullah – Involuntary Manslaughter. Adjourned to 28/11/2020. Hon Justice Coker.

7. State of Lagos v. Insp. A Mohammed and 2 ORS – Armed Robbery. Adjourned to 10/11/2020. Hon Justice Sonaike.

8. State of Lagos v. Matthew Ohansi – Murder. Adjourned to 19/11/2020

9. State of Lagos v. 1. Sgt. Segun Okun 2. Capt. Adekunle Oluwarotimi – Manslaughter and Attempted Murder. Last adjournment date 15/7/2020, Court to give next date. Hon Justice Nicole Clay.

10. State of Lagos v. Adamu Dare – Murder. Last adjournment date 29/09/2020, Court to give next date. Hon Justice Nicole Clay.

11. State of Lagos v. Sgt. Mark Argo and 5 ORS – Conspiracy and Armed Robbery. Next adjournment date 18/11/2020. Hon Justice Nicole Clay.

12. State of Lagos v. Corp. Pepple Boma – Manslaughter. Court to give next date. Hon Justice Nicole Clay.

13. State of Lagos v. Insp. Emmanuel Akpobana – Attempted Murder. Court to give ruling date. Hon Justice Balogun.

14. State of Lagos v. Emmanuel Uyankweke – Involuntary Manslaughter. Case part held. Hon Justice Akintoye.

15. State of Lagos v. Akanbi Lukmon – Involuntary Manslaughter. Information filed.

16. State of Lagos v. Edokhe Omokhide – Murder. Adjourned to 12/11/2020. Hon Justice Akinkigbe

17. State of Lagos v. Afolabi Saka – Murder. Newly filed.

18. State of Lagos v. Monday Gabriel – Murder. Newly filed.

19. State of Lagos v. Yahya Adeshina. Involuntary Manslaughter. Ready for filing.

20. State of Lagos v. Aremu Museliu – Murder. Ready for arraignment. Hon Justice Shonaike.