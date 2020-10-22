The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has inaugurated the judicial panel of inquiry into the human rights abuses allegedly committed by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) officers.

The panel, chaired by Akin Olademeji, a retired judge of the state high court, was inaugurated on Thursday afternoon.

The director of public prosecution of the state, Kemi Bello, will serve as secretary.

Mr Oyetola disclosed that the inauguration was in line with his promise to protesters last Saturday.

“The setting up of this Judicial Panel of Inquiry is in keeping with Section 21 of the Commission of Inquiry Law Cap 29. Laws of State of Osun 2002 and in line with the directive of the federal government to all the 36 governors of the state and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.”

“Inaugurating the panel today further validates one key attribute to which this administration has been known for since it came on board about two years ago; keeping faith with promises made.”

“Security of lives and property is the primary purpose of government and the police constitute one of the critical branches of the executive charged with ensuring the achievement of this responsibility. It is therefore strange and absolutely unacceptable that those charged to protect with integrity will become an embarrassment to their calling.”

The panel members are as follows:

1. Akin Oladimeji Chairperson of the panel (Rtd. Judge of the High Court)

2. Kemi Bello Secretary to the panel (Director of Public Prosecutions, Osun)

3. Wasiu Oyedokun (Civil Society Organisation)

4. Ismail Abdul Aziz (Youth, Chairman National Youth Council of Nigeria)

5. Grace Akinola (Academia)

6. Biodun Layonu, SAN (Lawyer)

7. Abayomi Ogundele Esq. (Lawyer, Rep, National Human rights commission)

8. Jide Akano (Rtd, DIG of Police)

9. Chief Jumoke Ogunkeyede (Social Activist)

10. Teslim Salaudeen (Youth, NAOSS President)

11. Com. Oluwasegun Idowu (Civil Society Organization)

12. Abdulraman Okunade (NBA Chairperson)