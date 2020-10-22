Many areas in Ondo State were on Thursday witnessed violence as hoodlums razed the campaign office of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in Akure, the state capital.

This is coming a day after three people were killed and the party secretariats of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were attacked in the state.

On Thursday, angry youth visited Mr Akeredolu’s office in Akure and set it ablaze.

The crisis, according to sources, began when police were trying to force the youth to obey the curfew imposed by the state government.

In the same vein, youth broke into the National Correctional Service Centre in Okitipupa local government of Ondo State and forcefully freed about 58 inmates, and burned vehicles.

They also destroyed many properties belonging to the prison and attacked the staff in the premises.

Angry youth also set the Okitipupa Divisional Police Station and the LGA secretariat on fire.

Other places attacked in the local government area include the Okitipupa police area command, and office of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

PREMIUM TIMES obtained videos and pictures of the youths releasing over 200 motorcycles and other valuable properties seized and kept at the police stations to the public.

Also, a police station has been set ablaze in Ore.

The state police spokesperson, Tee Ikoro, confirmed the developments to PREMIUM TIMES.

“The hoodlums have vandalised properties across the state and they are not stopping. They unleashed attacks on police officers when they stopped them from razing police stations,” he said.

Asked if the crises have been put on hold, the police spokesperson said efforts are in place to curb the violence.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported on violence and looting that has happened across the country, including where public buildings were damaged by hoodlums.

