The Forum of Eko Princes and Princesses, an association of descendants of various ruling houses who have the right to the throne of Oba of Lagos, has described as a desecration, Wednesday’s attack on their palace.

In a statement signed on its behalf by Adewale Ojora, the forum condemned the attack and called on the state government and security operatives to unravel those behind it.

PREMIUM TIMES had on Wednesday exclusively reported the evacuation of the monarch, Rilwan Akiolu, by a team of soldiers, following a mob attack on the palace by hoodlums who had earlier burnt down the Ebute Ero police station.

But in the statement, the forum said the attackers were criminals who only masqueraded as #EndSARS protesters.

The statement reads; “The ancient Palace which is the official residence of the OBA of LAGOS was originally built in 1670 and has remained a historical monument and a cultural rallying point for Lagosians.

“Reviewing the damning footage of the violent invasion by these miscreants and vandals, it is disheartening to observe the wanton desecration of our traditional heritage in Lagos. We totally condemn this attack and demand that it ceases immediately and urge the security services to secure the Palace.”

While commiserating with the monarch, the forum urged the state government to investigate the incident and bring to book whoever is found culpable.

In a similar development, the chairman of Isale Eko Descendants’ Union, Yomi Tokosi, has called on all sons and daughters of the community to lend their voice to the condemnation of the attack on the palace.

In a statement, Mr Tokosi confirmed that traditional instruments of office, artefacts and valuables were carted away by the invaders and appealed for a stop to what he referred to as wanton destruction. He also urged the angry youth to sheath their swords and allow peace to reign.

“We unreservedly condemn the acts of sacrilege committed by the culprits who desecrated our cultural heritage,” the statement reads in part, adding that; “The Palace is the custodian of centuries’ old priceless and irreplaceable heritage artefacts that have been passed down through generations.”

Silence over Covid-19 palliative items allegedly found in the palace

Meanwhile, the two fora that issued the separate statements failed to speak on the allegation that coronavirus palliative items were found in the palace and looted by the hoodlums.

Video recordings showed the hoodlums stealing food items said to be palliative materials shared by the government to cushion the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

But in a telephone interview with our reporter, Mr. Ojora denied knowledge of any palliative items found in the palace.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know anything about that. Thank you,” he said.

In other videos that have also gone viral on social media, a crowd of people is seen carting away bags of food items reportedly found in a warehouse belonging to the state government, with Covid-19 palliative boldly written on the bags.