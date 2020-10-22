Some angry youth have invaded Iseyin police station located in Oke-Ogun geopolitical zone in Oyo State.

The youth, who said they are protesting against police brutality, also invaded the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) base in the town and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) office.

The invasion is coming as the #EndSARS protest entered two weeks.

Our correspondent learnt the youths invaded the police station Thursday afternoon and seized some property.

They also invaded the customs base where they seized bags of rice and other prohibited items intercepted by the customs.

The mob later went to the NSCDC office and carted away some property.

A video obtained by PREMIUM TIMES showed how the police station was invaded. The video showed how some items including a generating set and television were carted away by the hoodlums.

The chairman, caretaker committee in Iseyin Local Government Area, Mufutau Abilawon, confirmed the invasion, Thursday afternoon.

Mr Abilawon said that the Aseyin of Iseyin, Abdulganiy Ologunebi, has already appealed to the protesters to halt the protest.

He said the youths “have concluded plans to invade houses of politicians in the town.”

“Yesterday, we were duly informed that some youths were planning a protest today. Immediately we heard that, we called an emergency meeting of which the youths were there at the local government secretariat. I called my other colleagues at other LCDAs. The security agents, traditional chiefs were there. Our resolution yesterday was that there will be no vehicular movement today, that the protest be suspended.

“We also agreed that all the youths should assemble at the palace today by 9 am. We were all at the Aseyin palace, the monarch addressed them. He appealed to them not to cause unrest.

“But, after leaving there, we heard that they went to vandalise police station, after then, they went to the customs base and NSCDC office. They vandalised everything there,” he said.

The public relations officer of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Oyo/Osun Command, Kayode Wey, also confirmed the attack on the Customs base.

He said, “There was an attack of our base. There was an attack. That is what I can say now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Several calls and a text message put through to the phone line of the state police spokesperson, Olugbenga Fadeyi, were not answered.

PREMIUM TIMES is yet to get NSCDC’s reaction.