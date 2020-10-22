ADVERTISEMENT

Some inmates were shot as a combined team of correctional officers and soldiers are currently trying to foil a revolt and attempted jailbreak at Ikoyi Prison in Lagos, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

An inmate inside the prison, who was not part of those trying to escape, sent this newspaper videos and messages describing the attempts by some prisoners to escape from the prison.

The attempted jailbreak in Lagos is coming three days after hundreds of prisoners escaped from the Benin prison.

According to the source inside the prison, several prisoners have been shot as some prisoners tried to breach the gate of the prison.

Our source said troops of the Nigerian Army were called in to assist correctional officers who are trying to suppress the attempted jailbreak.

When reached for comment, another officer who refused to say his name answered the phone of the spokesperson of the Nigerian Correction Service, Austin Njoku. The officer explained that the spokesperson was in a meeting and was going to call this reporter back after the meeting.

