The Soun of Ogbomoso, Jimoh Oyewumi, has rejected N100 million donated by Governor Seyi Makinde for the repair of portions of his palace that was damaged during an #EndSARS protest in Ogbomoso town.

The palace was damaged when some youth protesting against the killing of an #EndSARS protester, Isiaka Jimoh, invaded the palace penultimate Sunday.

The governor of Oyo State, Mr Makinde, while visiting the palace the following day, announced a donation of N100 million for the repair of the damaged portions of the palace.

He donated N1 million for each of the families of those who lost their lives during the protests.

Mr Makinde immediately disbursed N10 million during his visit to the palace.

The monarch, Mr Oyewumi, has however rejected the balance of N90 million.

In a letter dated October 19, 2020, addressed and delivered to the governor, the monarch stressed that the cost of the repairs and renovation of the wrecked palace would be borne by a coordinated community effort of Ogbomoso sons and daughters in addition to the sum of N10 million released so far by the governor.

He said that he was satisfied by the initial sum which was immediately disbursed during Makinde’s visit.

The monarch said that there is no need for the remaining N90 million which Makinde pledged to release.

Oyewumi in the letter obtained by Premium Times on Wednesday said, “I bring you warm greetings from the Royal Household and the good people of Ogbomosoland and seize the opportunity to thank you for your visit to me and the people of Ogbomoso on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, following a violent attack on Aafin Ogbomoso on Sunday, October 11, 2020 by a misguided group of hoodlums and miscreants under the guise of the ongoing “ENDSARS” Protests.

“I hasten to add that these hoodlums and miscreants are an aberration and not representative of my good and peace-loving people.

“Allow me to use this medium to express the appreciation of my people and myself for the kind gesture by Your Excellency in pledging the sum of One hundred million Naira (N100,000,000) for the cost of the repairs and renovation of the Palace from the damages of the attack and an immediate disbursement of the sum of Ten million Naira (N10,000,000).

“However, subsequent to your visit, and in a gesture truly representative of the good and peace-loving people of Ogbomoso, a coordinated community of Ogbomoso sons and daughters have also taken up the responsibility for the repairs and renovation of their Palace and the repair and renovation work has commenced.

“In consequence of this development, and the assessment done, there is no need to disburse the balance of the sum of Ninety million Naira (N90,000,000.00).

“May I reiterate my advice during your visit that avenues and opportunities to engage our teeming youth who are largely unemployed or underemployed be assiduously explored to keep them meaningfully engaged and not idle. I have no doubt in my mind that under your able leadership this will be done.

“With respect to the misguided ones who violated the sacred sanctity of Aafin Ogbomoso, as the father of all, they are forgiven for their mistake and misdeed in the knowledge that they have retraced their steps and mended their ways for the future and will no longer allow themselves to be misguided.

“Once again, my sincere thanks to you for your support and interest in upholding the traditional institution of Oyo State and by extension Yorubaland.

“May God grant you wisdom and success as you steer the affairs of Oyo State.”