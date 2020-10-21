ADVERTISEMENT

Hoodlums in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, have attacked the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation, (OSBC) as journalists ran for safety.

This is happening despite a curfew imposed on the state by Governor Gboyega Oyetola on Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered from staff of the media outfit that the hoodlums demolished their gate and also built a bonfire in front of the state-owned television station.

The development was also confirmed by the Osun State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The union in a statement sent to reporters by its chairperson, Wasiu Ajadosu, and secretary, Bukola Elufadejin, said the attack on journalists is uncalled for.

The NUJ also enjoined protesters to redefine their agitations.

“We were taken aback with the latest attack on OSBC station on Wednesday, after a member of the union was callously brutalised on Saturday by these marauding hoodlums, parading themselves as protesters.”

“While we are in support of any democratic agitation to bring about egalitarian and just society, as an harbinger of democratic ethos and liberty, we implicitly frown at acts of criminality and arson.”

“It should be noted that the union may have no other option than to call its members from the field until this crisis comes to a convincing end, if the state fails to provide necessary security for its members,” the statement read.