Hoodlums, on Wednesday, attacked Atan-Ota police station located in Ado-Odo/Ota of Ogun State, setting the station ablaze and murdering the Divisional Crime Officer, Augustine Ogbeche, in cold blood.

The Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, lamented that the hitherto peaceful protest embarked upon by the youth across states is, unfortunately, taking a dangerous violent dimension as some elements with ulterior motives now use the opportunity to commit all sorts of heinous crimes.

“Early this morning, the protesters went to Atan-Ota and set the police station there ablaze and subsequently murdered the D.C.O, Dsp Augustine Ogbeche in cold blood. A civilian also died in the process while some arms were carted away.”

Mr Oyeyemi added that the hoodlums also inflicted injury on the DPO, Sikiru Olugbenga, whose whereabout is yet unknown, as of the time he sent the statement to journalists. He added that in Abeokuta, some groups of boys attacked Obada-Oko divisional headquarters and vandalised it.

“In view of this, the Commissioner of Police Ogun State Command is appealing to the youth to eschew violence and embrace peace as violence will do no one good. He is equally appealing to traditional institutions, parents and other critical stakeholders to prevail on the youths to stop this carnage and give the government a chance to address the situation,” he said.

The spokesperson said the Ogun police has been civil in its handling of the protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We even went ahead and released all the 36 suspects we arrested. However, if in the course of handling the protests anybody feels offended, we plead understanding and not retaliatory measures including killing and maiming policemen and burning and damaging police stations.”

‘We will ensure that justice is served any aggrieved person. Please and please let us continue to embrace peace rather than violence. The Command sincerely appeal(s) to the youths. Parents and guardians are also enjoined to help rein in their children and wards.