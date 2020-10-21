ADVERTISEMENT

There was wild jubilation in Osogbo, Osun State capital, on Wednesday after some soldiers encouraged protesters in the state to be calm amidst curfew.

The soldiers, who politely spoke with protesters, said the youth are the leaders of tomorrow and as such, should remain calm in their demands for better Nigeria.

“The future is ours and the future is yours. But we can’t get the future with violence. It is understood that when they slap your face, you go vex but let us remain calm. Let’s control ourselves and calm down,” a soldier said as he received applause from the protesters.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that protesters on Wednesday defied the curfew in Osogbo. They blocked roads in the state capital with tyres, woods and bricks.

Our correspondent in the state gathered that aside from the protesters, many residents in Ile Ife, Ila, Ilesha and other communities of the state equally defied the curfew.

More so, commercial motorcyclists are carrying out their normal operations.

The state’s governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday imposed a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the state, effective from 11.59 pm Tuesday, October 20, until further notice.