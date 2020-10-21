The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says he has ordered an investigation into Tuesday evening’s shooting at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos.

Speaking during a live TV broadcast in Lagos, Mr Sanwo-Olu said that as a governor, he has no power over the military, but higher commands.

“For clarity, it is imperative to explain that no sitting governor controls the rules of engagement of the military. I have, nonetheless, ordered an investigation into the rules of engagement adopted by men of the Nigerian Army that were deployed to the Lekki toll gate last night,” the governor said.

“This is with a view to take this up with higher commands of the Nigerian Army and to seek the intervention of Mr President in his capacity as the Commander-In-Chief to unravel the sequence of events that happened yesterday (Tuesday) night.”

Witnesses at the scene of the shooting said several people were killed by the gunshots.

The military earlier today denied the shooting, and Mr Sanwo-Olu admitted that although the shootings occurred, no fatality was recorded, even though there was enough evidence.

“Fellow Lagosians, whilst we pray for the swift recovery of the injured, we have not recorded any fatality as against the widespread circulation on social media.

“Myself and the leadership of the ministry of health have been going round. Indeed, we went round the hospitals last night. We went round mortuaries last night to see and to monitor for ourselves what has happened and to look and identify the injured protesters.

“We personally visited the hospitals that took in these patients. 10 patients at the General Hospital in Lagos, 11 patients were at the two locations of the Reddington Hospitals both in Lekki and Victoria Island,” he said, adding that others were at various hospitals in the Lekki area.

“I want to expressly say that over the night, two of them had to go through surgery and I am happy to say that they are all stable and they are recovering very well. Quite a number of others are just mild to moderate states.

“Indeed, three of them had been discharged this morning and I am told that additional three to four will be discharged anytime from now,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

ADVERTISEMENT