Nigeria youth protesting against endless police brutality on Saturday held a candlelight vigil in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, in honour of all victims of extra-judicial killings by the operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS).

The protesters gathered in hundreds at the popular Iwo Road roundabout to mourn the death of their loved ones.

Our correspondent attended the vigil which obstructed vehicular movement in the early hours of the night and caused massive gridlock in the middle of the night.

The protesters sang some dirge, national anthem, praise and worship and some revolutionary songs.

Those who could not attend the candlelight physically also showed solidarity on Twitter.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how similar candlelight sessions held at Alausa, Lagos and other cities like Port Harcourt, Abuja, and Yenagoa on Friday.

The protesters projected the names of some of the victims of police brutality. They included: Jimoh Isiaka, a student killed during the protest last Sunday in Oyo State.

Others were Kolade Johnson, Daniel Chibuike (aka Sleek), Ayomide Taiwo, Peter Ofurum, Chika Ibeku, Chibuike Anams, Ifeoma Abugu, Christian Onuigbo, Emmanuel Egbo, and Victor Maduamago.

Names that appeared on the projector also showed Chidi Odinauwa, Stephen Agbanyim, Tony Oruama, Tiamiyu Kazeem, Mus’ab Sammani, Onovo Matthew, Chinedu Ani, Precious Odua, Richard Gora, Chijioke Iloanya, Linda Igwetu, Daniel Tella, Harry Ataria, Johnson Nnaemeka, Femi Bello, Chima Ikwunado, Godgift Ekerete, Gabriel Owoicho, Tina Ezekwe, Modebayo Awosika, Daniel Adewuyi, Chukwuemeka Matthew, Chika Ibeku, Azuamak Maduemago, and Rinji Bala Uzziel.

Others also included Joseph Ugbeni, Anita Akapson, Chibuike Ikeaguchi, Ifeanyi Ozor, Chinedu Meniru, Augustina Arebu, Anthony Nwokike, Paulinus Ogbonna, Ekena Megbe, Emeka Ojinze, Ademola Moshood, Ismaila Ayinla, and Joy Ndubueze.

No fewer than 12 persons have been killed since the #EndSARS protests commenced in some major cities across the country.