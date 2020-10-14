ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the announced formation of a new policing unit to replace the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), protests have persisted in different parts of Lagos State and other states in Nigeria.

On Wednesday, protesters gathered at Allen, Ikeja, Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Lekki Toll gate, Surulere and other areas to continue protest against the brutality of SARS.

Since its announcement on Tuesday, the new policing unit, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit has received many tongue lashes from Nigerians, who described it as an upgraded version of SARS.

Frank Mba, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Police Force, said prospective members of the new unit will undergo a psychological and medical examination to ascertain their fitness and eligibility for the new assignment.

Meanwhile, members of the defunct SARS are to report for psychological and medical examination at the Force headquarters.

Protests Continue

Many Nigerians, especially the youth, have described the formation of SWAT as a mere rebranding of the defunct SARS and said they will not give in to the deceit of the government, thereby the continuation of the protest.

protests continue in Lagos protests continue in Lagos protests continue in Lagos

The #EndSARS protest, which has rocked many parts of Nigeria, is a movement against the brutality, extrajudicial killings, extortion and harassment by the Nigerian police.

The protest, which has been going on for over a week has resulted in the death of no fewer than 10 persons who were allegedly killed by the police, while scores of others were injured during the protests.

In Lagos, the angry youth have taken over major roads in the state, stalling movement and economic activities.

The formation of SWAT as a replacement for SARS have been widely condemned by the protesters.

In a five-term demand sent to the Nigerian government, the protesters asked for the release of all arrested protesters, justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensations for their families, setting up an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reports of police misconduct among others.

In response, the Nigerian government said it has received all the demands of the protesters and is ready to take necessary actions.

Meanwhile, thousands of youths have continued to gather for peaceful protests across Lagos and other states.

The protests have witnessed massive turnouts so far, with protesters barricading major roads and stalling movements across the country.