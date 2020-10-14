ADVERTISEMENT

The Baale of Imokun community in Eredo local council development area, Epe Division, Suwaliyu Muritala, has called on the Lagos State government to intervene and put an end to the menace caused by land grabbers across the community.

Addressing a news conference on Wednesday in Epe, Mr Muritala said that the chaos inflicted by land grabbers, popularly called “Ajagun gable”, is becoming unbearable and inhuman.

He narrated how land grabbers recently invaded the community, destroyed properties and chased away the original landowners.

“This is becoming intolerable and barbaric. The government should come to our aid and put a stop to this turmoil. My people don’t sleep with their two eyes closed anymore because the land grabbers operate both in the day and night.

“If this issue is not addressed on time, it might lead to violence between the community youths and the land grabbers which I do not want to happen.”

Also speaking on the issue, Tunde Adedeji, a youth leader in the community, urged Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to mediate as a matter of necessity, saying that the community never experienced the ungodly act of land grabbers during the past administration of Akinwunmi Ambode.

Earlier, Ibrahim Adeola, a member of the surveyor’s association, Epe Division, said that the crisis caused by the land grabbers is costing the association a lot of money in settling disputes.

Mr Adeola named the communities invaded by land grabbers as Imokun, Eredo, Epe central, Ikosi-Ejirin, Agbowa, Ibeju lekki, among several others.

He said that several petitions have been written to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, the Divisional Police Stations in Noforija and Epe, Traditional rulers in Epe Division, the Nigerian Army, Community Leaders, Politicians, and the Department of State Security, all to no avail.

