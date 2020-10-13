ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of protesters have shut down major roads in Ile Ife, expressing their displeasure over harassment of youths by a notorious police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The protesters on Tuesday, who converged at the Obafemi Awolowo University campus gate, disrupted vehicular movements in major areas of the town, particularly Mayfair Roundabout.

Most of the protesters are students of the university.

Ile Ife’s protest is coming a day after some protesters shut the entrance gate of the state government secretariat in Osogbo, Osun capital.

Protesters who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES disclosed that the arrangements are in place to block the Ife-Akure road.

“The main effort is to shut the entire Ife down and we believe our demands will be met. There is gridlock already and we believe the Ooni, alongside top Nigerians will speak to the president.”

PREMIUM TIMES has reported on a series of protests across the country since last week, following the attack on youth in Delta State. Nigerians including celebrities across the world have joined the protests.

The inspector-general of police, Mohammed Adamu, on Sunday dissolved SARS, adding that major reforms will be carried out in the Nigerian police.