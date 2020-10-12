ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Government has fixed October 19 for the resumption of all categories of students in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday afternoon by the state’s commissioner for education, Folasade Adefisayo.

The statement, which was signed by the spokesperson for the education ministry, Kayode Abayomi, however, appealed to the management of both private and public schools in the state to ensure adherence to safety guidelines and protocols.

It added that the resumption, which is for the commencement of the 2020/2021 academic session, will now include day-care, kindergarten, and nursery classes.

The statement reads in part; “The Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA) will continue to monitor and evaluate schools’ preparedness. The necessary resumption protocols must be adhered to and cleared “satisfactory” by the OEQA.

The state government had earlier in September announced the resumption of exit classes in public schools and all primary and secondary school students in private schools.

But pre-primary, day-care and kindergarten classes were also barred from reopening in the private schools.

However, the latest development has approved the resumption of all categories of students in both public and private schools.