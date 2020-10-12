Students of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, in Oyo State, on Monday, protested their inability to pay their school fees and register their courses.

Some of the students said they were still finding it difficult to register and pay their school fees online.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the protest has disrupted the 2019/2020 first semester examination, which had been fixed to commence today (Monday).

The protesting students barricaded the main entrance of the institution, along the Sango-Eleyele Road in Ibadan.

They also blocked other entrances of the institution on Monday.

One of the students who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES said, “We students are protesting against the inability to pay our school fees. We are protesting against the inability to access the portal. The examination is supposed to commence today but, some of us are yet to pay our school fees.”

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the institution, Soladoye Adewole, when contacted, said the management has postponed the examination for one week.

He said, “Yes, they are protesting. We did not close down the school. But, we have postponed the examination for one week”.

Examination Postponed – Registrar

The management of the institution said that the first-semester examination has been postponed.

The Registrar of the institution, Modupe Fawale, in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, insisted that the first semester examination for the 2019/2020 academic session earlier scheduled to commence today, will now commence on October 19.

Ms Fawale added that the decision was taken to enable students who were unable to meet registration and payment of tuition deadline to do so.

She maintained that students are to also note that examination etiquettes are sacrosanct; hence, any student involved in examination malpractices will be sanctioned.

“The Management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan (TPI) has suspended the first semester examination for the 2019/2020 academic session earlier scheduled to commence today, Monday 12th October, 2020.

“The examination will now commence on Monday, 19th October, 2020 with the HND II students in the Faculty of Business and Communication Studies and their counterparts in the Faculty of Environmental Studies following the order earlier scheduled.

“The postponement is to enable students who were unable to meet registration and payment of tuition deadline to do so.

“Students are to also note that examination etiquettes are sacrosanct hence, any student involved in examination malpractices will be sanctioned.

“Equally, any student caught with cell phone and smart watch will be suspended from the institution and the materials will be confiscated.

“Students are expected to observe all Covid-19 protocols including the use of facemask and those who failed to abide shall not be permitted to take part in the scheduled examination.

“As earlier informed, students facing registration challenges are to go to the accredited ICT centres for solution. The centres are:

“Poly cybercafé (a division of Poly venture/ consult) behind microfinance bank. TIKC centre- Under Faculty of Financial Management Studies (behind FFMS Faculty Office, opposite Central Administration Block). Poly ICT centre cybercafé (beside Wema bank),” the official said.