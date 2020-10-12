ADVERTISEMENT

The death toll from the building collapse that happened at Obalende, Lagos, on Sunday, has risen to eight on Monday morning, an official has said.

Seven bodies were recovered as of Sunday evening, while another body, a female, was exhumed around 11:50 p.m., making a total number of eight persons that died in the collapse.

The collapsed uncompleted building also left 20 people injured.

Giving an update on the incident, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the victims of the collapsed building are workers at the uncompleted building located at 62, Odo Street, Obalende, Lagos Island.

A portion of the building occupied by some of the workers collapsed, causing many fatalities, Nosa Okunbor, the spokesperson of the agency said.

The agency added that the building is an illegal construction site and has been sealed of by the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, following its collapse.

“It also revealed that the owner of the said structure had commenced clandestine operations in the wee hours of today (Sunday), an illegal action which directly resulted to this unfortunate incident that has so far claimed to 7 lives and resulted in multiple injuries for the several rescued.

“According to eye witness accounts, casting of the third floor was in progress today (on Sunday), when the building suddenly collapsed at the illegal construction site.

“The increasing recorded losses where work recommenced earlier today, was attributed to the fact that, while some of the workers were busy working their shift, those who came off shift, were also at the illegal construction site relaxing before the disaster occurred,” LASEMA said.

The agency said 10 casualties with minor injuries were treated at the scene while 10 severely injured persons exhumed from the debris were transferred to the hospital for further treatment.

Eight persons died in the incident; six males and two females.

Similar incidents have been recorded in the state, were buildings under construction collapse, injuring and killing people.

LABSCA, the Lagos State agency in charge of quality assurance and control of buildings, has attributed such incidents to the poor standard of construction materials, among other factors.