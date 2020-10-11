ADVERTISEMENT

Some angry youth who were protesting the killing of an #EndSARS protester in Ogbomoso on Sunday stormed the palace of the traditional ruler in the town, the Soun of Ogbomoso, Jimoh Oyewumi, and destroyed property.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered from residents of the town that the youth had taken their protest to the palace to condemn the killing of Jimoh Isiaka, who was killed during a confrontation between the youth and the police at Owode Police station on Saturday in Ogbomoso.

The protest took another dimension when the minister for youth and sports development, Sunday Dare arrived the palace.

Mr Dare is an indigene of Ogbomoso.

Shorty after Mr Dare entered the palace, the youth in a bid to forcefully enter the palace destroyed some property at the palace.

Palace sources told Premium Times that some cars at the palace were vandalised.

Toyin Ajamu, secretary to Soun, when contacted, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Ajamu said that among the cars destroyed were those in the palace and one belonging to the Christian Association of Nigeria chairperson in Ogbomoso who came to receive the minister at the palace.

He said, “It was God that saved us. You are on the right path. The youths have been protesting since yesterday. We addressed them well when they came here. We said that there is no problem. They went to the station yesterday.

“We attended to them yesterday. They said that they don’t want the DPO, they don’t want the area commander. They went to Owode command and they started fighting. Someone was shot and he died.

“The youths were protesting against the killing today. And the Kabiyesi (monarch) sent five of his chiefs including myself making six. We appealed to them that they should not cause trouble. They wanted to set the station ablaze.

“But, what led to this is that the minister who is an indigene of Ogbomoso came to the palace. He came here and he talked to the king and the chiefs that the government will do something on it. He has been to the family of the deceased yesterday. He told us everything.

“In the course of doing that, these people now wanted to force themselves into the palace. They wanted to enter forcefully. It was because the minister was here, that is why they wanted to enter forcefully. They started throwing stones.

“What they destroyed here can’t be less than N50 million. Some kabiyesi cars were destroyed. Some chief’s cars were also destroyed.

“They destroyed the car of CAN Chairman in Ogbomoso. The CAN chairman came to receive the minister at the palace”.