The Police Service Commission (PSC) has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of police officers during Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

Ikechukwu Ani, Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said a team from the commission that monitored the election visited 12 local government areas in the three senatorial districts of the state, covering 77 polling units.

According to him, the team received 51 telephone calls from its advertised dedicated lines with complaints basically on attempts to induce voters.

He said the election witnessed a reasonable distribution of police officers at the various polling units, ranging from three to about 12 depending on the size of the unit.

Mr Ani said the police officers were complemented in the polling units by officials of the Department of State Services (DSS,) Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

He said the joint task force of mobile policemen and the military were seen at major highways and junctions in the state.

Mr Ani said that a high population of police officers of the rank of inspector were mostly seen at the polling units.

“The police officers were civil, polite and respectful and arrived early at the place of assignments.

“The commission’s team ran into an officer with f/no 454246 at one of the polling units in Okitipupa who politely rejected monetary inducement to the tune of N50,000 to allow thumb printing for voters who failed to turn up for voting.

“The commission will investigate further this commendable conduct of the officer and if confirmed to be true, will consider rewarding him as it will equally visit disciplinary measure on those found wanting,” he said.

Mr Ani commended the leadership of the Nigeria police for providing the needed security and ensuring peaceful election in Ondo State.