The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said a total of 1,413 votes were cancelled across three polling units in Okitipupa Local Government Area in the just concluded governorship election.

The affected polling units are in Igbotako, the hometown of a businessman and member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jimoh Ibrahim.

Mr Ibrahim voted at PU 002, Ward 2, and it was not clear as of press time if that unit was one of the cancelled results.

Mr Ibrahim had earlier on Saturday said allegations of violence in the area during the election were imaginary.

Mr Ibrahim, who spoke to our reporter shortly after voting on Saturday, denied the allegations of pre-election violence, and commended INEC for a job well done.

“These (cases of) violence are imaginary. They come from people’s imagination. Nobody has died in Ondo Senatorial District. So, where is the violence coming from?,” the businessman told PREMIUM TIMES.

It is not clear if the violence mentioned by INEC occurred before or after Mr Ibrahim’s claim.

However, while announcing the results of the election in the local government, the returning officer, Isaac Oluwajoba, said hoodlums attacked polling units in the town and snatched electoral materials and smashed card readers.

“Three polling units are affected by the cases of violence and over-voting. One of them is polling unit 1, Ward 1, in Igbotako. There are two other polling units,” Mr Oluwajoba, a professor, said.

Mr Ibrahim was a governorship aspirant during the 2016 governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He, however, defected from the party to APC and declared his support for the party’s candidate and governor of the state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Based on the declared result in the local government, the APC polled 19,266 as against the PDP’s 10,367 and Zenith Labour Party’s 10,120.