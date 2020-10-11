ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission says it would resume the announcement of election results in the Akure Collation Centre 9 a.m. Sunday.

The officials called for a recess after the results of 12 local governments from Saturday’s governorship election were announced.

The 12 local government results announced so far are Idanre, Ifedore, Ile-Ojuli, Akoko South West, Akoko North WEst and Owo.

Others are Irele, Ondo East, Akoko North East, Akure North, Akure South and Akure South East.

See PREMIUM TIMES’ report for the official local government results as announced by INEC.

The major contenders in the poll are the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress, Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party and Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party.

From the results announced so far, Mr Akeredolu appears to be leading, having won nine out of 12 local governments so far. He is closely followed by Mr Jegede who has won three local governments.

The governor has so far polled 178,944 votes while Mr Jegede follows with 141,083 votes and Mr Ajayi far behind with 32,060 votes.

A breakdown of the results shows Mr Akeredolu leading with over 35,000 votes.

The local governments to be announced are Odigbo, Ese-odo, Ilaje, Okitipupa, Ondo West and Ose.