ADVERTISEMENT

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede, has won the election in his local government, Akure South, by a wide margin.

Mr Jegede, according to the result announced by INEC, polled 47,627 votes to defeat his closest rival, the governor of the state who is also the candidate of the All Progressive Congress. Mr Akeredolu polled 17,277 votes.

Mr Jegede won by a margin of over 30,000 votes.

The total registered voters in the local government is 286,641 while the accredited voters is put at 69,961.

The result of the polling unit was announced Saturday evening by the INEC presiding electoral officials.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Akeredolu won his local government by landslide, too.

The governor had expressed optimism that he would be victorious at the end of the poll and that the elections will “end in praise.”

For the 12 Local government announced so far by INEC, the APC secured 178,854 votes while the PDP garnered 140,753 votes.

Mr Akeredolu won nine of the 12 local governments announced to set a clear margin of 38,101 behind his closet rival Mr Jegede.