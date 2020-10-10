ADVERTISEMENT

The governorship election results announced at the Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo local government headquarters showed that Nicolas Tofowomo, the senator representing Ondo South at the National Assembly, has been defeated in his ward.

Mr Tofowomo was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The senator case his vote in PU 001, Ward 3 of Ile-Oluji/ Oke-Igbo local government. The PDP won the election in the polling unit, scoring 128 votes to the APC’s 102 votes.

When the result of the ward, which contains several polling units, was announced, the APC polled a total of 1,311 votes while the PDP polled 1,086 votes. A total of 2,715 people were accredited in the ward.

Meanwhile, in early interactions this reporter had with some of Mr Tofowomo’s supporters in the local government, there were comments that the senator had withdrawn from political space since he fractured his bone in a ghastly car accident he was involved in, in September 2019.

“I’m seeing Tofowomo for this first time this year since the accident,” a cab driver popularly called ‘O9’ by residents in the area said.

While the two major parties in ward shared the larger parts of the total votes, the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) candidate and Ondo deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, only garnered 96 votes in the ward.

A total of 17 parties are taking part in the Ondo governorship election, but it is believed to be a three-way race between the APC, PDP and ZLP.