Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu polled 413 votes in Saturday’s governorship election in his polling unit. That was the same number of votes he secured in 2016 at the polling unit.

But his closest rival and PDP’s candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, secured one vote short of his 2016 score in the unit. Mr Jegede polled 12 as against 13 he recorded in 2013.

A total of 458 voters were accredited at the unit with 11 votes declared void.

Mr Akeredolu voted at Owo Ijebu, Ward 5, Unit 6, Owo Local Government Area.

While the candidate of the ZLP and incumbent deputy governor in the state, Agboola Ajayi, recorded no vote at the unit, the candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the election, Martin Olateru-Olagbegi, polled nine votes.

See the results of the polling unit below

AKEREDOLU’s polling unit

Ward: 5: PU: PU: 06: Ijebu Owo, Owo LGA

ELECTION RESULT

A- 1

AAC – 2

ADP- 9

YPP- 1

LRM- 1

SDP – 1

APGA- 1

LO- 1

ADC – 3

PDP- 12

APP – 1

APC- 413

Void votes: 11

Accredited 458