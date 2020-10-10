ADVERTISEMENT

As voting in the Ondo governorship election draws to a close Saturday, voters at PU 002, Ward 06, in Idanre local government area went wild after spotting acts of voting buying by suspected APC agents.

At 1.40 p.m. when PREMIUM TIMES reporter arrived at the unit, majority of voters were yet to cast their votes.

There was pandemonium as the PDP supporters threatened to react violently to the situation, if INEC officials at the unit failed to call the APC agents to order.

One of the polling officers at the unit said trouble started when one of the voters cast her vote and opened it for someone at a corner of the voting area to see.

The officer, who identified himself as Yomi, said the other parties were protesting the action and the problem was becoming difficult to handle.

He lamented the policemen at the unit simply watched the activities going on and when the problem started, they showed no concern.

Yomi had to stand by the ballot box to forestall any damage to the box.

A PDP supporter who did not mention her name, said the vote buyers wanted to disrupt the voting process which had continued peaceful from the time it started in the morning.

The APC agents accused of vote buying simply moved away from the scene, while their agents at the polls would not speak on the matter.