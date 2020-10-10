ADVERTISEMENT

Election processes at different polling units and wards in Ilaje local government were temporarily put on hold due to a sudden outburst of rain.

Voters waiting for the counting of votes at various units have been dispersed and others who are yet to vote were also been forced to go into hiding to avoid being drenched by the downpour.

PTCIJ observers who spoke with our correspondent at various units disclosed that counting process in major polling units have been stalled.

“The rain is heavy and many voters have left the que to hide. Counting process that ought to begin in my unit could not because all agents are not available. Only INEC officials are with the ballot”, Eunice Adesida said.

It was still raining heavily at the time of this report.

Ilaje is the local government of Lucky Aiyedatiwa – the running mate of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that rain also temporarily disrupted the election process at the polling unit of Eyitayo Jegede, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A similar situation was reported in Owo when rain briefly interrupted the election process. Owo is the hometown of the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.