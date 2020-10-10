ADVERTISEMENT

Armed police officers in Owo, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, have barricaded major roads in the town, and arbitrarily restricted the movement of both electoral officials, health officials, among others.

Some of the officers said two unnamed commissioners from the force headquarters in Abuja just arrived the town and ordered them to ”cause confusion” by blocking all forms of movement.

At a junction linking Iyere community to Ipele town in Owo local government, scores of motorcycles, and cars were grounded by the officers.

The situation is the same on the roads leading to Ijebu Owo, where the home of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is located, and the polling unit where he voted.

An accredited observer with YIAGA Africa Initiative, Oluwaseun Adekola, who was monitoring the election in the local government, was arrested alongside the motorcyclist conveying him.

He was, however, released but the motorcyclist was still being held as of the time of filing this report.

‘Cause confusion’

One of the officers, who was approached by our reporter, said ”everything had been going on smoothly until the two commissioners came.”

The official said; “You know my brother, the commissioners came and said we should close all the roads and cause confusion everywhere. But as for me, I will not cause confusion in my life.

“So please bear with us. Some of the vehicles there are owned by the police officers but they are already impounded. We would not release anyone until 6:30 p.m.”

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently confirm the identity of the two police commissioners.

However, in Ipele, a neighbouring town to Owo, where Ward 7 of the local government is located, the soldiers mounting the barricade allowed accredited officials to move around without hindrance.