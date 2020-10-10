ADVERTISEMENT

Gboluga Ikengboju, a member of the House of Representatives and the running mate of the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, says he will accept defeat if only the electoral process is not devoid of transparency.

Mr Ikengboju cast his vote at Polling Unit 010, Ilutitun ward 2, Okitipupa Local Government Area.

Although the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented the names of 17 political parties on the ballot papers, only three are major contenders.

The major contestants are Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party and Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The running mate of the PDP candidate expressed optimism and applauded the process after voting.

“It has been peaceful and everything going smoothly so far and we don’t expect any problems. We don’t have any major complaints about card reader except one instance that is being attended to.

“Of course, there is going to be victory for the PDP in this election because we have been able to get our message across to the electorate. We’ve been able to let them know PDP offers viable and responsible governance.”

When PREMIUM TIMES asked Mr Ikengboju what his reaction would be if his party does not emerge victorious, he said it will concede defeat.

“If there is no fraud or massive vote-buying that is visible that we have evidence for, there is no choice than to accept defeat if we lose the election. Ultimately, it is the decision of the people. They are the ones to make the decision.

As of the of this report, the voting exercise was still ongoing in major places in the state.